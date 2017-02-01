 

Man pleads guilty to murdering West Auckland woman Cun Xiu Tian

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

A man has pleaded guilty to sexually violating and murdering a 69-year-old woman in her home.

Jaden Stroobant, 20, pleaded guilty today to sexually violating and murdering Cun Xiu Tian, 69, in her home.
Cun Xiu Tian was found dead in her house in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu on January 15 last year, the victim of what police described as a vicious and prolonged assault.

Jaden Stroobant, 20, was arrested five days later and charged with two counts of sexual violation and one of murder.

Today in the High Court in Auckland, on what was to be the first day of a four week trial, Stroobant pleaded guilty to the charges.

He will be sentenced on March 13. The Crown has indicated it will seek a sentence of preventive detention.

Stroobant held up his hand to family members as he exited the dock.

At the time of the attack, Stroobant had been living next door to Ms Tian, who lived with her daughter and son-in-law, according to a summary of facts for the case.

On the morning of January 15, Ms Tian had been gardening while home alone when Stroobant came onto her property, grabbed her and began sexually violating her.

He then hit her so she fell to the ground, before stomping on her head and causing injuries that proved fatal.

The summary said Stroobant then carried out a sexual assault on Ms Tian while she was still alive, but Justice Graham Lang agreed to suppress the details until a substantive hearing could be held into the matter.

Stroobant then tried to cover his involvement in the crime using cleaning products and also stole an iPad, watch and Chinese currency from Ms Tian's home.

