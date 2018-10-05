TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to murder of Napier resident Alex Latimer

More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Napier man Alex Latimer last year.

David James Lothian, 26, and another man were due to stand trial in the high court in Napier today.

But before the trial was able to get underway, Lothian admitted the murder, along with two assault charges and arson.

He will be sentenced next month.

The body of 30-year-old Mr Latimer was found at a property in Te Hāroto, Hawke's Bay nearly a week after he was last seen at a petrol station in Bay View on 30 September.

Mr Latimer was last seen at the Bay View BP service station, just north of Napier, on Sunday 30 September.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alex Latimer hasn’t been seen since Sunday and his car was found burnt out on the side of the road in Napier the following day. Source: 1 NEWS

His car, a white Toyota Corolla hatchback, was found burned out on Omarunui Road in Napier the next day.

His body was discovered at the Te Hāroto property on 9 October.

rnz.co.nz

David James Lothian in court. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:15
'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues
2
'I'm not receiving enough income to cover my basic needs' - beneficiary says
3
University of Canterbury student found dead in Ilam property
4
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
5
Four children taken to hospital following school bus crash in Mount Maunganui
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:15

'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues

Royal Commission: Sex offender at gatherings with abuse survivors
07:11

New climate change campaign encourages Kiwis to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

H&M to open fourth Auckland store in new Westfield Newmarket mall