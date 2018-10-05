Man pleads guilty to murder of Napier resident Alex Latimer

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Napier man Alex Latimer last year.

David James Lothian, 26, and another man were due to stand trial in the high court in Napier today.

But before the trial was able to get underway, Lothian admitted the murder, along with two assault charges and arson.

He will be sentenced next month.

The body of 30-year-old Mr Latimer was found at a property in Te Hāroto, Hawke's Bay nearly a week after he was last seen at a petrol station in Bay View on 30 September.

His car, a white Toyota Corolla hatchback, was found burned out on Omarunui Road in Napier the next day.