Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after South Auckland assault

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man through an assault in South Auckland last year.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

Hashim Saad, 31, died in hospital after being attacked in Mangere on 19 October, 2019.

Emergency services were called to Naylors Drive shortly before 4am where Saad was found in a critical condition.

Police upgraded their inquiry into the attack to a homicide investigation when he later died in hospital.

Man dies following assault in South Auckland, police hunting third suspect

Siosaia Joe Maka, Maulupe Haydar-Ali Katoa, and Metuisela Katoa have each been charged in relation to the assault that killed Saad.

They appeared before Justice Moore in the High Court at Auckland for a case review hearing this morning.

Maka, represented by defence lawyer Graeme Newell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Justice Moore was remanded in custody to appear with his two co-defendants later this month.

