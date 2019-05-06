TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to having banned Christchurch terrorist attack video

Five men all charged with having possession of the gunman’s live stream of the March 15 mosque shootings have re-appeared in the Christchurch District Court today.

Four maintained their not guilty pleas from their previous appearances and will re-appear for a pre-trial call-over in November.

All four are on bail and one is electronically monitored, with strict conditions that include not going within 500 metres of a place of worship, supervised internet access and no contact with each other and/or associates.

The other man remains in custody, where he has been held since the attacks. Today he entered a guilty plea and will re-appear in court tomorrow.

All have continued name suppression.

Source: 1 NEWS
