Man pleads guilty to decapitation of pensioner he suspected of being a 'narc'

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Petone pensioner and decapitating him has pleaded guilty to murder.

Eugene Baker, 42, appeared in the High Court in Wellington this morning where he admitted killing 74-year-old Francis Tyson on 30 November.

Baker and his victim lived in adjoining apartment blocks in Petone and a police summary reveals both men were selling synthetic cannabis and had several arguments in the days leading up to the killing.

Those tensions escalated when Housing New Zealand informed Baker he was being evicted.

The day before the killing, Baker was heard abusing Mr Tyson, calling him a "narc", indicating he believed the 74-year-old had informed on him to the authorities.