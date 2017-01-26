Man playing with grandchildren stabbed in unprovoked attack in Remuera park

A 72-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while playing with his grandchildren in what police say was an unprovoked attack in an Auckland park yesterday.

The victim was with family members in Little Rangitoto Reserve in Remuera when at around 3.30pm, a man aged in his late teens or early 20s approached him.

He tried to lure the man away, and when the victim refused, he was attacked in the neck, causing a cut that did not require medical attention.

The attacker was seen running down Upland Road towards Benson Road.

"The victim and his family are obviously very shaken by this incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said.

The attacker was white with olive skin and of medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 4pm and 5pm and saw anything suspicious.

There were a number of people in the park at the time.