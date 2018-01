One man was left in a critical condition after being assaulted in Tikipunga, Whangarei at 1.50am today.

A Whangarei Hospital spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the patient is in a stable condition in the emergency department.

He will be transferred to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital today.

Two ambulances attended the incident.

The patient is said to be in a critical condition and has been taken to Northland Base.