Man now charged with murder in Auckland homicide

A 48-year-old man has now been charged with murder after the death of John Ioane in Panmure last month.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Ioane's death on August 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said the man was now due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday to face a murder charge, as well as a separate assault charge, which allegedly relates to another individual in the incident.

The 48-year-old was initially charged with common assault. 

