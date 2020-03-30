Man north of Auckland spits at police officers, tells them he has Covid-19

A man north of Auckland allegedly spat at police officers and told them he had Covid-19 coronavirus last night.

The 30-year-old was arrested on an unrelated matter, after police were called to a report of a family harm incident in Silverdale.

While being put in the patrol car, he kicked the officers and the vehicle.

He then spat at them, and said he had coronavirus.

The officers were immediately placed in isolation and two vehicles are being decontaminated.

The alleged offender is being tested today.

“I am appalled by the reckless and dangerous actions of this man," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata District Commander, said.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to spit at our staff."

“Regardless of the outcome of testing, we now have three police officers in isolation, and two police vehicles currently off the streets for decontamination, instead of being out there keeping our communities safe when they are needed most."

“The officers will remain in self isolation until the result of testing is known and we are making sure they are ok.”

The man appeared in court today on a range of charges.

Yesterday, a woman who was denied entry to a Dunedin supermarket responded by coughing on staff and abusing them.