Man with nine decade-long love of sport shows no signs of slowing down

Seven Sharp

Snow Richards is launching into his 10th decade on earth the same way he's lived his 90 years.

As 7 Sharp's Jendy Harper found out, he's hitting his nona years at pace.

The 90-year-old sport lover, nicknamed for his shock of blond hair, spends his mornings doing sit-ups, weights and running.

The far-from-frail great grandad only bowed out of competition rugby at 61-years-old. He takes no medication and in 90 years has never spent a night in hospital.

Mavis, his wife of 64 years, died two years ago, and he reckons they looked after each other well.

Richards plays tennis four times a week and competes in tournaments.

His sister, Ngaire - also a tennis lover - is in her eighties and acknowledges Richards has always been a busy person.

“Get the body excercising, you don’t have to do hard exercises - just to loosen the body every morning and then you'll be right,” Richards said.

New Zealand
Health
New Zealand
