Man with nine decade-long love of sport shows no signs of slowing down

Snow Richards is launching into his 10th decade on earth the same way he's lived his 90 years.

The 90-year-old sport lover, nicknamed for his shock of blond hair, spends his mornings doing sit-ups, weights and running.

The far-from-frail great grandad only bowed out of competition rugby at 61-years-old. He takes no medication and in 90 years has never spent a night in hospital.

Mavis, his wife of 64 years, died two years ago, and he reckons they looked after each other well.

Richards plays tennis four times a week and competes in tournaments.

His sister, Ngaire - also a tennis lover - is in her eighties and acknowledges Richards has always been a busy person.

“Get the body excercising, you don’t have to do hard exercises - just to loosen the body every morning and then you'll be right,” Richards said.