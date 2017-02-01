Man who murdered West Auckland woman took away 'her dignity in the last moments of her life', grieving daughter tells court

The man who sexually violated and murdered a 69-year-old woman in her West Auckland home is being sentenced this morning.

Cun Xiu Tian was found dead in her house in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu on January 15 last year, the victim of what police described as a vicious and prolonged assault.

Jaden Stroobant, 20, was arrested five days later and charged with two counts of sexual violation and one of murder.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Auckland in February on what was to be the first day of a four week trial.

At sentencing today, the court heard in a Victim Impact Statement that Cun Xiu Tian's daughter was haunted by the painful death of her mother.

She said her mother "totally lost her dignity in the last moments of her life, in her own home, where she should be safe".

At the time of the attack, Stroobant had been living next door to Ms Tian, who lived with her daughter and son-in-law.

Cun Xiu Tian Source: Supplied

On the morning of January 15, Ms Tian had been gardening while home alone when Stroobant came on to her property, grabbed her and began sexually violating her.

He then hit her so she fell to the ground, before stomping on her head and causing injuries that proved fatal.

The summary said Stroobant then carried out a sexual assault on Ms Tian while she was still alive, but Justice Graham Lang agreed to suppress the details until a substantive hearing could be held into the matter.

Stroobant then tried to cover his involvement in the crime using cleaning products and also stole an iPad, watch and Chinese currency from Ms Tian's home.

The Crown is laying out the case for preventive detention, which is an indeterminate prison sentence.