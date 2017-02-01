 

Man who murdered West Auckland woman gets at least 17 years in jail

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

The man who sexually violated and murdered a 69-year-old woman in her West Auckland home while he was under a supervision order has been sentenced this morning.

Cun Xiu Tian was found dead in her house in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu on January 15 last year, the victim of what police described as a vicious and prolonged assault.

Jaden Stroobant, now 21, was arrested five days later and charged with two counts of sexual violation and one of murder.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Auckland in February on what was to be the first day of a four week trial.

He was sentenced today on the murder charge to at least 17 years minimum non parole. He was sentenced to 10 years minimum preventive detention for the sexual violation charges.

Jaden Stroobant, 20, pleaded guilty today to sexually violating and murdering Cun Xiu Tian, 69, in her home.
The court heard today that Stroobant was under a supervision order at the time of his attack. It also heard that he came from a violent family and had been hospitalised in the past after being beaten.

He was sleep deprived and had taken a "cocktail of drugs in the days prior to his offending".

Victim 'totally lost her dignity"

Earlier at sentencing, the court heard in a Victim Impact Statement that Cun Xiu Tian's daughter was haunted by the painful death of her mother.

She said her mother "totally lost her dignity in the last moments of her life, in her own home, where she should be safe".

At the time of the attack, Stroobant had been living next door to Ms Tian, who lived with her daughter and son-in-law.

Cun Xiu Tian

Cun Xiu Tian

On the morning of January 15, Ms Tian had been gardening while home alone when Stroobant came on to her property, grabbed her and began sexually violating her.

He then hit her so she fell to the ground, before stomping on her head and causing injuries that proved fatal.

The summary said Stroobant then carried out a sexual assault on Ms Tian while she was still alive, but Justice Graham Lang agreed to suppress the details until a substantive hearing could be held into the matter.

Stroobant then tried to cover his involvement in the crime using cleaning products and also stole an iPad, watch and Chinese currency from Ms Tian's home.


Nicole Bremner

