Man who murdered two WINZ workers appeals conviction and sentence

The man convicted of murdering two Work and Income workers in Ashburton in 2014 is appealing his conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal today.

Russell John Tully. Source: 1 NEWS

Russell John Tully, was found guilty in 2016 of the fatal shooting of Peggy Noble and Leigh Cleveland, in the Ashburton Work and Income office, in September 2014.

Tully was also found guilty of attempting to murder case manager Kim Adams.

The jury found him not guilty of attempting to murder Lindy Curtis, who was shot in the leg.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 27 years.

Tully appealed his conviction in 2016.

He is representing himself in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch today.

At the time of his sentencing Justice Mander told the court Tully was a dangerous man capable of horrible things.

He said Tully had given no indications of remorse.

"The absence of responsibility for your offending means the prognosis for rehabilitation is poor."