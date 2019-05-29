Man who murdered and decapitated Petone pensioner gets 17 years in prison

Warning: This article contains graphic details

A man who admitted fatally stabbing a Petone pensioner and decapitating him has been given a life sentence and will remain behind bars for at least 17 years.

Eugene Baker, 42, was sentenced in the High Court in Wellington this morning for the murder of 71-year-old Francis Tyson last November.

In a victim impact statement Mr Tyson's sister, Dianna Fincham said his death has caused her longterm emotional and physical harm.

Baker and his victim lived in adjoining apartment blocks in Petone and a police summary reveals both men were selling synthetic cannabis from their homes and had several arguments in the days leading up to the killing.

The tensions escalated when Housing New Zealand informed Baker he was being evicted.

In a text send to Mr Tyson on 28 November last year Baker said, "Francis Tyson there is only one reason Eugene Baker the Maori come [sic] here befriended you and got to know you .... now he understands and your [sic] his next victim [sic]".

On 29 November several Mongrel Mob members arrived at the flats where Baker lived and a fight was organised between him and one of the gang associates, which ended after the gang associate kicked him several times.

The police summary says that left Baker visibly angry and afterwards he could be heard yelling at Mr Tyson, including threatening to "take [his] head".

Baker's aggression towards his victim increased the next day as he prepared to move out of the apartment complex and he called him a "nark", indicating he believed the 74-year-old had informed on him to the authorities.

Early on the afternoon of 30 November, Baker sent a series of messages to a Mongrel Mob associate in which he referred to "deheading" Mr Tyson and a short time later he slashed all the tyres on Mr Tyson's car.

The police summary says Mr Tyson arrived home shortly after 5pm that afternoon with a large quantity of synthetic cannabis and told local residents it would soon be ready for sale.

At that stage Eugene Baker armed himself with a large kitchen knife and gained access to Mr Tyson's home by intimidating a boarder who also lived there.

He demanded Mr Tyson hand over all his synthetic cannabis and when he refused, Baker stabbed him five times in the chest, causing Mr Tyson to fall to the ground.

"He struck the victim with such force that the blows could be heard from a neighbouring room."

Mr Tyson's boarder had barricaded himself inside his room, but Baker punched a hole through the bedroom door and told the boarder if he didn't leave the flat he would witness Mr Tyson's decapitation.

"From his position on the lounge floor the victim managed to raise his head and plead for the boarder to leave...

"[Baker then] took the boarder's cellphone and keys and escorted him from the apartment."

Mr Tyson died where he had collapsed.

Baker returned to the flat about 20 minutes later and used a bread knife to cut off Mr Tyson's head, which he wrapped in a towel and carried away in a plastic bag, along with Mr Tyson's synthetic cannabis and cash, taking all the items to his home.

Several residents concerned for Mr Tyson's safety visited his home, where they found his body and the police say Baker told several residents that he had killed Mr Tyson and would have it cleaned up in a few days.

"At 8.12pm the defendant uplifted the bag which still contained the victim's head.

"He walked calmly down Jackson Street swinging the bag, appearing to raise it towards the address of known Mongrel Mob members who [lived] nearby."

Baker discarded the bag and its contents at an unknown address and returned home.

The police were alerted about 10pm that evening after reports a man had been decapitated.