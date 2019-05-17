TODAY |

Man missing off Marlborough walking track found

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Nelson
Marlborough

A 65-year-old man who went missing on a Marlborough bush walk on Thursday afternoon has been found.

Nelson man Philip Young was walking with others near the Devil’s Creek Hut on the Wakamarina Track in Mount Richmond Forest Park and went missing after walking ahead of his group.

The man was located by a search team on the ground around 10.45am today and was being transported to hospital via helicopter.

Search teams, including a helicopter, looked for Mr Young overnight without success, police said in a statement.

Aerial shot of New Zealand bush. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Nelson
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide Investigation launched in Auckland following death of a man in Mt Eden
Woman, 18, charged following death of man in Auckland's Mt Eden
2
A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
3
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
4
Police generic.
Two men charged in relation to thefts of around 40 trailers across Waitemata East
5
Oil Emery with his custom-built bike.
'It's useless to anyone else' - disabled boy, 11, loses custom-built bike to determined thieves
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Homicide Investigation launched in Auckland following death of a man in Mt Eden

Woman, 18, charged following death of man in Auckland's Mt Eden
01:17
Jenny Salesa says its crucial that the initiative is picked up by whanau and community.

Government announces $12m Wellbeing Budget for rheumatic fever initiative

Search resumes for person missing after jet boat capsizes in West Coast
Mike Ward pictured outside his art studio

Nelson maverick politician, artist, author and raconteur announces fifth bid for mayoralty