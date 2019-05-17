Man missing off Marlborough walking track found

A 65-year-old man who went missing on a Marlborough bush walk on Thursday afternoon has been found.
Nelson man Philip Young was walking with others near the Devil’s Creek Hut on the Wakamarina Track in Mount Richmond Forest Park and went missing after walking ahead of his group.
The man was located by a search team on the ground around 10.45am today and was being transported to hospital via helicopter.
Search teams, including a helicopter, looked for Mr Young overnight without success, police said in a statement.