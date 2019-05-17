Man missing off Marlborough walking track after going ahead of group

A 65-year-old man has gone missing after walking ahead of his group on a Marlborough bush walk yesterday afternoon.

Nelson man, Philip Young, was walking with others near the Devil’s Creek Hut on the Wakamarina Track in Mount Richmond Forest Park yesterday afternoon but has not been seen since.

Search teams, including a helicopter, looked for Mr Young overnight without success, police said in a statement.

Search teams were back in the area today and a helicopter was expected to be used again for the search.