Man missing from Mid-Canterbury town for two days found safe

1 NEWS
A 39-year-old man missing from Hinds, near Ashburton since Friday has been found safe.

Police this afternoon appealed for sightings of Aidan Salmon saying they and his family had concerns for his safety.

He was reported missing after failing to keep an appointment.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen Mr Salmon or his 1996 Mitsubishi Challenger since about 8pm on Friday and said he was also believed to have a large black dog with him.

Police tonight said the man has been located safely and they thanked members of the public for their concern.

Aidan Salmon Source: Supplied
