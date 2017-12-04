Man missing in West Auckland found safe and well

An elderly man who went missing in a suburb in West Auckland last night has been found.

81-year-old Allan Freeman went missing from his home in Titirangi about 4.30pm yesterday.

Mr Freeman was located by a member of the public in New Lynn a short time ago.