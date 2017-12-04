Man missing in West Auckland found safe and well

Source:
An elderly man who went missing in a suburb in West Auckland last night has been found.
81-year-old Allan Freeman has been missing from his home address in Titirangi since about 4:30pm yesterday.
Mr Freeman was located by a member of the public in New Lynn a short time ago.
According to police, he may have become confused or disorientated while walking close to the area he lives.
