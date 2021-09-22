Man missing for four days on the West Coast found

A 29-year-old man who hadn't been seen in four days has been found.

Aritra Basu hasn't been seen for several days. Source: Supplied

Aritra Basu was reported missing by a friend on Wednesday morning.

He was found safe and well on the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport, police said on Wednesday.

"His initial condition appears very good, and he is currently being checked by medical staff.