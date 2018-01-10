 

Man missing after tandem skydive accident over Lake Wakatipu

The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.
Good Samaritan dragged up road in hit and run after trying to help woman being assaulted

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended


Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

Watch: Alligator employs amazing survival technique as pond freezes over in North Carolina

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.


Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

The other skydiver has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.


 
