Man who misled Immigration NZ to get residency deported

By Gill Bonnett of rnz.co.nz

One of the last remaining people detained after an immigration crackdown on illegal workers has been deported.

Adam Gan Bin Abdullah returned to New Zealand eight months after being deported in 2012 and was granted residence with his wife.

Operation Spectrum stopped more than 190 people working illegally within a six-month period.

Among them was 40-year-old carpenter Abdullah who worked in Auckland.

He was deported to Malaysia with a five-year exclusion on returning, but changed his name and came back the following year.

He pleaded guilty to nine immigration offences and was sentenced to home detention.

He appealed his deportation, saying it would permanently separate him from his wife, and he would suffer emotionally and financially.

The immigration and protection tribunal dismissed his appeal, ruling there were no exceptional humanitarian circumstances.

It also noted the arguments in considering whether his deportation was unjust or unduly harsh.

"The appellant lived lawfully in New Zealand for only two-and-a-half years after he first arrived here," it ruled.

"He was then unlawfully in New Zealand for 21 months, followed by his deportation subject to a five-year period of prohibition on re-entry into New Zealand.

"Despite this, he returned to New Zealand eight months later under a changed name, and (within the five-year prohibition period) remained in New Zealand and gained residency through concealing his previous name and deportation.