Man who lost his wife in Christchurch terror attacks planning not to attend terrorist's sentencing

The sentencing for the Christchurch terrorist begins on Monday - and while many victims are seeking closure through the court process, others plan to stay at home when proceedings begin.

The Muslim community in Christchurch is incredibly diverse, and each person is approaching from their own perspective.

1 NEWS spoke to Farid Ahmed, who is healing in his own way after losing his wife in the attack.

When the sentencing begins next week, Mr Ahmed will be at home writing, with his late wife Husna never far from his mind.

“I have decided to divert my feeling, my thoughts, my emotion, into writing books, doing something better,” he said.

“Nothing can bring back my wife, but I think for the future.”

Mr Ahmed respects those going to court but prefers personally to stay at home.

“I wanted to have the peace in my heart, so that I can contribute something, contribute my time and energy in more constructive things, to remove hatred as much as possible.”

He hopes that showing love dissuades others from following in the killer's footsteps.