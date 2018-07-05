Man on the loose wanted over Invercargill shooting

Police are trying to locate a 24-year-old man who is wanted over a shooting in Invercargill on Saturday.

A picture of Anthony Miles Tamaiti Watkins. Source: NZ Police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Miles Tamaiti Watkins over the shooting of a 52-year-old man on Kelvin Street.

Watkins is approximately 167cm tall with connections to Invercargill, Dunedin and the Bay of Plenty.

Police warn that the 24-year-old can be unpredictable and are urging caution when approaching him.

The victim of the shooting is recovering in Southland Hospital and wishes to thank the members of the public who assisted him.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey emphasised that he was completely innocent and he would like to maintain his privacy.