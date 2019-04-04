Man on loose after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad are searching for a man who pointed a gun at police and stole a police car during a chase in the lower South Island last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The police pursuit was initiated after a driver failed to stop for police at around 6.30pm, Acting Southern District Commander Acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said in a statement.

The driver eventually came to a stop near Cromwell, where he "presented a firearm to police" Mr Sweeney said. The man then took a police care before fleeing the scene along State Highway 8.

He then abandoned the police vehicle near Signal Creek and took another vehicle from a member of the public.

"The member of the public was shaken, but unharmed," said Mr Sweeney.

The police car was also recovered during this time, and no police guns had been taken.

The driver then travelled south along State Highway 90. The person's vehicle was later recovered in Milton at around 11.45pm.

