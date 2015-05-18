 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man with lollies attempts to grab boy in Wellington

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Police are warning local schools and making inquiries after a man tried to grab a boy in the Wellington suburb of Karori yesterday afternoon.

The 10-year-old was approached by the man, who had lollies with him, on Beauchamp Street at 4pm.

The boy kicked the man in the shins and ran away.

A Beauchamp Street resident said it happened near an alleyway a lot of school children use to cut through Ben Burn Park.

The man is of European descent, and was wearing a black balaclava, red polo shirt and black shorts.

Wellesley School acting principal Steve Girvan said the boy was a student at the Lower Hutt school, but lives in Karori.

He said the boy had got off the bus and was walking home when he was approached.

He said the boy did all the right things and the school was using the event to remind students about safety.

A notice had been sent to parents and teachers would talk to students about it during classtime.

Mr Girvan said the boy involved was doing fine.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Qantas Boeing 737-800

Smoke-filled Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Auckland Airport

2
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

03:37
3
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

4
Stormy Daniels shows the Key during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Porn actress who is suing Trump for defamation receives key to the city in West Hollywood


01:06
5
Kevin Braswell says there is no risk in bringing Corey Webster back into the fold at the Breakers.

Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Question time live: Will Speaker Trevor Mallard respond to National’s claim he’s treating them unfairly?

National also claims Mr Mallard’s been peddling stories to the media. Tune in and watch.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 