Man with lollies attempts to grab boy in Wellington

Police are warning local schools and making inquiries after a man tried to grab a boy in the Wellington suburb of Karori yesterday afternoon.

The 10-year-old was approached by the man, who had lollies with him, on Beauchamp Street at 4pm.

The boy kicked the man in the shins and ran away.

A Beauchamp Street resident said it happened near an alleyway a lot of school children use to cut through Ben Burn Park.

The man is of European descent, and was wearing a black balaclava, red polo shirt and black shorts.

Wellesley School acting principal Steve Girvan said the boy was a student at the Lower Hutt school, but lives in Karori.

He said the boy had got off the bus and was walking home when he was approached.

He said the boy did all the right things and the school was using the event to remind students about safety.

A notice had been sent to parents and teachers would talk to students about it during classtime.