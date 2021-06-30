Man with links to Killer Beez gang escapes Corrections custody in Auckland

A man with known links to the Killer Beez gang escaped the custody of Corrections in Auckland this afternoon.

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of Te Ariki Poulgrain after he escaped from custody at a medical facility while there for an appointment at 1:30pm.

Poulgrain is described by police as being around 183cm tall and of thin build. They say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"Police want to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to locate him," police said in a statement.

He is believed to still be wearing a pair of Corrections hand cuffs.