Man likely died of 'medical event' following altercation in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day

Police are still investigating the death of a man in Waihi Beach during an altercation on New Year's Day.
While their inquries are ongoing, police say current indications are that 56-year-old Derrick Hann died of a medical issue, unrelated to the altercation.
The Coroner has been notified and police aren't looking for anyone else over the matter.
Mr Hann's death follows another on a nearby property in which a 22-year-old man was killed just days later.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court yesterday.
Police have said there was nothing to suggest the incidents were connected.