Man likely died of 'medical event' following altercation in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day

Police are still investigating the death of a man in Waihi Beach during an altercation on New Year's Day. 

The death follows another man killed nearby the Waihi Beach property just days before. Source: Damon Ford

While their inquries are ongoing, police say current indications are that 56-year-old Derrick Hann died of a medical issue, unrelated to the altercation. 

The Coroner has been notified and police aren't looking for anyone else over the matter. 

Man charged with murder following fatal incident at Waihi property

Mr Hann's death follows another on a nearby property in which a 22-year-old man was killed just days later. 

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court yesterday. 

Police have said there was nothing to suggest the incidents were connected.


