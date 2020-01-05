Man likely died of 'medical event' following altercation in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day

Police are still investigating the death of a man in Waihi Beach during an altercation on New Year's Day.

While their inquries are ongoing, police say current indications are that 56-year-old Derrick Hann died of a medical issue, unrelated to the altercation.

The Coroner has been notified and police aren't looking for anyone else over the matter.

Mr Hann's death follows another on a nearby property in which a 22-year-old man was killed just days later.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court yesterday.

Police have said there was nothing to suggest the incidents were connected.