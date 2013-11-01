 

Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

A man was left seriously injured after he was stabbed in the Kapiti Coast this morning.

Ambulance

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the Raumati South address around 1am.

Police told 1 NEWS four men all known to each other were at the address and an altercation between them had broken out.

At some stage during the altercation, a man has been stabbed and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry and individuals involved are being spoken to.



