Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

A man was left seriously injured after he was stabbed in the Kapiti Coast this morning.

Police were called to the Raumati South address around 1am.

Police told 1 NEWS four men all known to each other were at the address and an altercation between them had broken out.

At some stage during the altercation, a man has been stabbed and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital.



Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry and individuals involved are being spoken to.







