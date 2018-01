A man is in Christchurch hospital with serious head injuries after being assaulted, police say.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The alleged attack occurred at about 11pm yesterday in Sewell Street in the suburb of Linwood.

Police are yet to release further details, saying they were speaking to witnesses as well as family of the man, aged in his early 20s.

They have called for anyone with information to contact them.