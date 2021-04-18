TODAY |

Man left 'pretty swollen' after being found unconscious in boot of car yesterday

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been left "pretty swollen" following an incident where he was reportedly found in the boot of a car yesterday, according to a witness. 

Amit Sami told 1 NEWS the area is normally a "good neighbourhood". Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on Friedlanders Drive in Manurewa just after 2pm.

1 NEWS understands the man was found unresponsive in a car boot with serious head injuries.

Amit Sami, who lives across the road from the property, told 1 NEWS he was returning home from a shopping trip with his family when he came upon the man lying on the ground surrounded by police and paramedics at around 2.30pm.

"The body was pretty swollen," he said. "When they were taking him inside the ambulance, I saw the face - I could only see the face. It was all swollen. He looked pretty bad." 

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident early this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

He said while there had been fights in the neighbourhood before, they had "never been this serious". 

Sami said yesterday's incident was "concerning and a bit scary".

"This is the first time I've seen something like this and I just hope the guy's alright." 

Despite his concerns, he called it "a good neighbourhood" and "really nice".

"But witnessing something like this is unbelieveable," he said.  

Police say enquires are continuing at the scene to determine what happened.

