TODAY |

Man left with 'large surgical instrument' inside abdomen after surgery at an Auckland hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

The Waitematā District Health Board (WDHB) has been found in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights after a surgical instrument was left in a man's abdomen following surgery.

Selection of surgical retractors used to increase wound exposure during operation Source: Getty

The incident happened in 2018 when a man underwent emergency surgery at a WDHB hospital to treat a perforated colon.

More than two weeks later, he was admitted to hospital with abdominal pain and nausea. Through imaging it was found that a surgical instrument had been left in his abdomen inadvertently following the surgery.

Four days later he underwent surgery to remove the instrument, which was found to be an Alexis wound retractor - a tool used to hold open a surgical wound.

The instrument became displaced and was pushed fully into the man’s abdomen, which was not noticed at the end of the initial emergency surgery.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell said in a report released today, WDHB failed in several areas, including a collective failure by the surgical team to recognise the initial displacement of the surgical instrument.

"This case highlights the risk in assuming that a highly unlikely event - in this case, the retention of a large surgical instrument - would not happen. It also reinforces the importance of routine safety checks during surgery," McDowell said.

WDHB had a practice of excluding Alexis wound retractors from the surgical count, which the Commissioner considered was very risky.

There was also an apparent lack of understanding by some WDHB staff about the purpose of the surgical count policy and lack of critical thinking by some staff about the risks of not counting all items that enter the surgical field.

McDowell considered that cumulatively these omissions represent systemic issues for which ultimately WDHB is responsible.

She recommended that WDHB establish a process for ensuring that the list of countable items in the surgical count policy remains current, undertake a random audit of documentation for ten surgical procedures to assess compliance with the updated surgical count policy, provide training to staff on the importance of vigilance and challenging assumptions, and provide a written apology to the man's family.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Friends rally around bride and groom caught up in Canterbury wedding day helicopter crash
2
Government to formally apologise for dawn raids targeting Pasifika later this month
3
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
4
Groom's friend delivers powerful message of hope after helicopter crash at Canterbury wedding
5
168 chewing gum packs found at Auckland property by police targeting shoplifters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45

Groom's friend delivers powerful message of hope after helicopter crash at Canterbury wedding

Full video: Jacinda Ardern confirms Dawn Raids apology date at post-Cabinet news conference

Concerns Wellington city construction projects will stall as workforce shortage hits 138%
02:25

Henry Tuivaiti says joining the Polynesian Panthers aged 16 'opened up my eyes'