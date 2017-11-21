Man left with facial injuries following serious assault in Hawke's Bay

Source:
A 20-year-old man has received injuries to his face after he was seriously assaulted in Hawke's Bay early this morning.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say a passersby spotted the young man near the intersection of Columbia Way and Te Mata Road, in Havelock North, at 2.40am.
The man was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, where he was discharged later today.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information is urged to contact police.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news