Man left with facial injuries following serious assault in Hawke's Bay

A 20-year-old man has received injuries to his face after he was seriously assaulted in Hawke's Bay early this morning.

Police say a passersby spotted the young man near the intersection of Columbia Way and Te Mata Road, in Havelock North, at 2.40am.

The man was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, where he was discharged later today.