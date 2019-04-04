TODAY |

Man who led police on chase in Christchurch found with 'stolen property'

A 43-year-old man who led police on a chase last night in Christchurch was found with what police say was "large amount of stolen property".

Source: 1 NEWS

The man is scheduled to appear in Canterbury District Court on February 25 on a range of charges, including failing to stop, driving while suspended, and drug possession.

Police say the man failed to stop when signalled to do so by a police officer in Greers Road in Bishopdale at 8.45pm.

After initially pursuing, police abandoned the chase due to the man’s driving.

They say a short time later, the police Eagle helicopter located the vehicle, following it to an address in Swannanoa, where the man attempted to flee on foot before being blocked by police.

Poliec allege the man was found to be in possession of a "large amount of stolen property", thought to be items stolen from cars in central Canterbury. 

Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent John Price, says this is another great example of the invaluable support the Eagle crew can provide other police units. 

"Without the support of Eagle, it is unlikely we would have been able to apprehend this offender so quickly, and we certainly may not have ever retrieved the stolen property that we found in the man's car,” Superintendent Price said.

