Man later confirmed with Covid-19 denies escaping isolation hotel to visit Auckland supermarket

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
A man accused of absconding from a managed isolation facility, who later tested positive for Covid-19, has pleaded not guilty at the Auckland District Court.

The person hadn’t yet tested positive when absconding from an isolation hotel last night. Source: 1 NEWS

Davinder Singh was not present in court this morning, and his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Singh, 32, arrived in New Zealand from India in early July and was isolating at the Stamford Plaza Hotel.

He is charged with failing to comply with a Covid order, after allegedly leaving the hotel without permission and visiting a Countdown supermarket.

His Covid-19 test returned positive the next day. 

