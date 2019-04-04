Man at large after stealing patrol car, two police Glock pistols in Southland

A man is being sought by police after twice ramming a police vehicle - once in a stolen patrol car - and stealing two police-issued guns in Southland overnight.

It comes after police attempted to stop a vehicle in Gore shortly before midnight, police said.

They say the man rammed the patrol car pursing him before fleeing on foot. Officers chased the man, also on foot.

The man then stole the patrol vehicle, which he used to ram another police car, before abandoning the vehicle a short while later, police say.

Two police-issued Glock pistols were stolen in the process.

Police then pursued another vehicle, believed to be driven by the same man, through the Ferndale area, but the wanted man is still at large.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry to locate the man.