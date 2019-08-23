TODAY |

Man at large after escaping from police custody at Rotorua Hospital

Police are seeking a man who escaped custody today while at Rotorua Hospital.

Levi Parekuka escaped from custody at about 4pm, police say.

Parekuka had been arrested this morning on outstanding warrants.

Cordons were set up in the area where Parekuka was last seen and an active search for him is ongoing.

Rotorua Police encourage the community to be aware and report any suspicious activity to Police by calling 111 immediately.

It comes as police continue their search for three men who escaped police custody at Levin's courthouse on Wednesday. 

Police say the three men still on the run have strong links to the Horowhenua area.

Levi Parekuka.
Levi Parekuka. Source: NZ Police
