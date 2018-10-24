Man at large after assaulting Christchurch dairy worker, taking cigarettes

A Christchurch dairy was robbed on Sunday as the offender pushed the shop attendant to the ground as he made away with cigarettes from the store.

The incident occurred at about 12.35pm on May 26 when the man entered the dairy on Lincoln Road in Christchurch.

Police say the shop attendant was not seriously injured and is being offered support.

The offender fled from the scene, believed to have headed south on Lincoln Road.

He was wearing a dark-coloured wind-breaker jacket with the hood up, dark-coloured trousers and black shoes.

He is believed to be between 20-30 years old and was carrying a blue bag with yellow stripe on the front.

If anyone was in the area at the time or has any information, they are asked to contact Christchurch Police 03 3637400, quoting 190526/1494.