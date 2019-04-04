TODAY |

Man lands month-long prison sentence for lockdown violation

Source:  1 NEWS

A Whanganui man has ended up with a month-long prison sentence after repeatedly breaching Level 4 lockdown requirements. 

According to police, the 38-year-old had been warned by police on five different incidents where he was found away from his home address. 

On the sixth time he was caught by authorities and had been found to have “driven some distance away” with no valid reason to leave his home.

Central District Commander, Superintendent Chris de Wattignar says the incident serves as a reminder that breaking lockdown rules won’t be tolerated. 

“We are still at Alert Level 4, which means people should not be on our roads unless they are accessing essential services or delivering essential services.” 


