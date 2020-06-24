Man lands first real job after call for help leads to unlikely friendship

A man with learning disabilities is celebrating a new job after striking up an unlikely friendship.

Jack Keeys, an AgriFoods research and insights analyst for KPMG and Brian Reeve’s story was recently featured on TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp.

They got to know each other after Mr Reeve sent a Facebook message to Mr Keeys and several others in his old hometown of Paeroa asking if he could borrow money for clothes and food.

"I'd never met him before at this point, so this was the first message that I'd got from Brian,” Jack said.

"I replied and said, ‘I can't send you money directly, but how about I take you out for lunch and figure out if I can help you'."

The pair then met up at McDonald’s.

That was 18 months ago, and the rest is history.

"Brian and I probably wouldn't have crossed paths if he didn't reach out,” Mr Keeys said. "He was trying his luck and it worked out for the both of us."

Mr Reeve attended a special needs school in Paeroa, and was on the disability allowance while looking for something to do.

“No one yet willing to give him a chance,” Mr Keeys said.

Until now that is.

Seven Sharp caught up with Mr Reeve again and found him hard at work at his new job in Dargaville, Northland.

“I like this job that Greenways has given me," he said, referencing the charitable trust that has put him up and found him work there.

Mr Reeve also had a special message for his mate Mr Keeys who helped him on his way to success.