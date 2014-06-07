 

Man knocked unconscious then punched and stomped about the head on Invercargill street

A young man was knocked unconscious, then repeatedly punched and stomped about the head on the street in Invercargill early today.

Police want to speak with witnesses to the serious assault on the corner of Esk and Kelvin Streets in the city at about 2.05am.

Police say say a 21-year-old male was knocked unconscious after an altercation with a group of four males.  As the victim lay unconscious he was repeatedly punched and stomped about the head.

Officers would like to speak with the occupants of a Ford Falcon or Fairmont vehicle that was seen leaving the area soon after the incident.

The vehicle is described as an early model Ford, light metallic coloured with mag or alloy wheels, tinted windows and a dark coloured stripe running the length of the vehicle.

Police have thanked several members of the public who stopped and went to the victim's aid.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Dix of Invercargill Police on 0211915171 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

