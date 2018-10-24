Man killed in Ōtorohanga road rage incident named

Police have named the man violently killed in a suspected road rage incident on Saturday night in Ōtorohanga as their investigation continues.

Anthony Takrouna Bell, from Te Kuiti, died during an altercation between two groups.

Two vehicles of interest have been idenditifed, with police turning to the public for help in tracking their movements that night.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says they're wanting to hear from anyone who saw a white Mazda Bounty ute with a trail bike and a black Volkswagon Amarok ute which travelled from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm.

"We would also like to thank all of the people who have already come forward with information which is proving extremely helpful as we build a picture of what occurred."

One of the groups arrived on Maniapoto Street about 6.30pm on Saturday in the two vehicles that have since been located.

A witness told NZ Herald that two patched gang members hit the 34-year-old with an axe, causing him to collapse.

It's not believed the two groups were known to each other before the incident unfolded.

A scene examination on Maniapoto Street has been carried out and is now finished.

The post-mortem of Anthony Takrouna Bell is expected to be carried out today.