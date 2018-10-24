Man killed in Rakaia, Canterbury named as mystery continues to surround his death

A 29-year-old man who was killed in Rakaia, Canterbury on Thursday has now been named.

Tony Grant Waldron was killed on September 19 and the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

Police were called to an address on Gardiners Road in Rakaia shortly after 9am. Mr Waldron was discovered with an injury and died at the scene.

In a statement today police say initial reports suggested the man received a gunshot wound, however this is now not believed to be the case.

Police are continuing to make inquiries and say they’re committed to finding out what happened to Mr Waldron.

“We would like to reassure the community that we believe this was not a random incident, and there is not thought to be any risk to the public.”