Man killed in Northland plane crash was rescue helicopter pilot

The identity of the the pilot killed in a plane crash in Northland yesterday has been confirmed.

Dean Voelkerling died in the crash on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville, shortly after 12.15pm.

Mr Voelkerling was a rescue helicopter pilot. He was operations manager at Northland's Emergency Services Trust.

He was flying his homemade kit set plane when it crashed.

Mr Voelkerling and another person - whose identity is yet to be confirmed, died in the crash.