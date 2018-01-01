Man killed in Northland plane crash was rescue helicopter pilot

Source:
The identity of the the pilot killed in a plane crash in Northland yesterday has been confirmed.
Dean Voelkerling died in the crash on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville, shortly after 12.15pm.
Mr Voelkerling was a rescue helicopter pilot. He was operations manager at Northland's Emergency Services Trust.
He was flying his homemade kit set plane when it crashed.
Mr Voelkerling and another person - whose identity is yet to be confirmed, died in the crash.
The Civil Aviation Authority are investigating and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.
