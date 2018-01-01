 

Man killed in Northland plane crash was rescue helicopter pilot

The identity of the the pilot killed in a plane crash in Northland yesterday has been confirmed.

Two people died when the light plane crashed on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville in the Kaipara District.
Dean Voelkerling died in the crash on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville, shortly after 12.15pm.

Mr Voelkerling was a rescue helicopter pilot. He was operations manager at Northland's Emergency Services Trust.

He was flying his homemade kit set plane when it crashed.

Mr Voelkerling and another person - whose identity is yet to be confirmed, died in the crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority are investigating and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

