Man killed in Central Otago light aircraft crash named

Police have today named a man who died following a light aircraft crash in Central Otago last week.

The man activated an emergency beacon at 5.30pm on February 3. Source: 1 NEWS

He was Phillip Gordon Pullar, 62, of Central Otago.

Pullar died following the crash near Old Man Range on Wednesday, February 3, police said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft last Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft was found at around 4am the following day on Old Man Range near Alexandra by search and rescue volunteers.

Pullar, the sole occupant, was located dead at the scene.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

