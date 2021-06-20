Man killed in Auckland tornado remembered as 'kind, honest' family man

A man who died after a tornado struck the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri yesterday morning has been remembered as an honest and loving family man.

Janesh Prasad with his family. Source: Givealittle

Mechanic Janesh Prasad, a father of two, was working at the site when the tornado hit the area at around 8.30am.

Another person was rushed to Middlemore Hospital from the site in a moderate condition.

The people involved are not believed to be Ports of Auckland staff or linked to its subsidiary Conlinxx, which operates the site.

His aunt, Kokila Chandra, told 1 NEWS his family in New Zealand and Fiji were reeling after learning of his death.

“It’s very hard to describe all the things, what happened to my nephew in New Zealand yesterday," she said.

"This unexpected thing which happened, we couldn’t take the pain – it’s very hard for even the parents – my sister and my brother-in-law and all the family abroad and in Fiji.

“Brothers and sisters, the cousins and everyone. Everyone is depressed what has happened.”

read more Person dies after tornado rips through Ports of Auckland container yard

Chandra said she learned of the tragic accident from another nephew who was working at a different job site.

"The rest – we don’t know what has happened, only at 4pm the police has confirmed that the dead body was Janesh Prasad," she said.

She remembered Prasad as a loving family man who left behind a wife and two young children in New Zealand, including a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

“He was a nice – he was so kind, full and heartfully for the family and the parents and everyone, he was such an honest person and… Can’t express everything. It’s very hard for us now.”