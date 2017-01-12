Man killed by alleged drunk driver while sitting on bench in Kaitaia

A 54-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver on Commerce Street in Kaitaia.

1 NEWS understands the man was sitting on a bench when he was hit.

Ambulance and police were alerted to the scene just after 1am.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death and will appear in the Kaitaia District Court this afternoon.

Street cordoned off in Kaitaia Source: Supplied