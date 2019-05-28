TODAY |

Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges

rnz.co.nz
A man who killed a Hawke's Bay boy 20 years ago has admitted more crimes.

Benny Haerewa was freed from jail in 2010 after completing a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter of four-year-old James Whakaruru.

The Hawke's Bay boy died from extensive internal injuries in April 1999 after prolonged beatings from Haerewa, his mother's partner.

At the time, the Parole Board expressed grave fears about Haerewa's likelihood of reoffending but, having served his full sentence, he had to be freed.

This morning, Haerewa appeared in the High Court at Auckland where he pleaded guilty to 11 violence and sexual violence charges committed between 2015 and 2017.

Among the offending was slamming a tomahawk next to a woman on a bed, wrapping an extension cord around a woman's neck, slapping and smacking a child's head and throwing a can at a child on their birthday.

Haerewa was convicted and remanded in custody for sentencing on 18 October.

By Anneke Smith

RNZ.CO.NZ

