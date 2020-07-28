TODAY |

Man jailed for helping dispose of friend's body in concrete grave told victim's family dead man was overseas

Source: 

Shocking new details have emerged in the case of a body found in a shallow grave in the central North Island.

Piao Yanlong, jailed for helping dispose of Ricky Wang's body Source: rnz.co.nz

Bao Chang Wang - known as Ricky Wang - went missing in 2017 and his body was found buried near Tongariro in March.

Wang's close friend Piao Yanlong was today sent to prison for 14 months for helping to dispose of his body after he was killed, allegedly by two other men who are yet to stand trial.

In the Auckland High Court today, Justice Jagose said that Piao was contacted by one of the men after the killing and told to help dispose of the body.

They took multiple vehicles from Auckland to the grave site, with Piao carrying the body in the back of a van.

"Your offending is aggravated by its inherent callousness in disposing and concealing Mr Wang's body and in a way that amounted to its cruel desecration by entombing it in concrete at an isolated location," Justice Jagose said.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Piao then contacted Wang's family and told them he had gone overseas, something he claimed to have done out of fear for his own family.

The court was told that Piao voluntarily came forward to police.

Had he not done this Wang's fate may never have been known.

Justice Jagose imposed a significantly reduced sentence as a result, imprisoning him for 14 months.

This is on top of a four-year jail sentence Piao is already serving for drug offending.

The court heard from Wang's ex-wife, who described the devastating effect his death has had on her and their two young children.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility
2
NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
3
Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images
4
More than 13,000 NZ businesses ordered to repay Covid-19 wage subsidy
5
'It’s causing massive problems' - Beekeeper says nothing can be done to stop NZ bees picking up traces of weed-killer glyphosate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
06:44

Auckland's trees 'decimated' since cost-saving 2012 RMA changes, arborist warns

Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images
06:38

Modern slavery expert hopes more victims will come forward following NZ's first conviction