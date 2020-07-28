Man jailed for helping dispose of friend's body in concrete grave told victim's family dead man was overseas

Shocking new details have emerged in the case of a body found in a shallow grave in the central North Island.

Piao Yanlong, jailed for helping dispose of Ricky Wang's body Source: rnz.co.nz

Bao Chang Wang - known as Ricky Wang - went missing in 2017 and his body was found buried near Tongariro in March.

Wang's close friend Piao Yanlong was today sent to prison for 14 months for helping to dispose of his body after he was killed, allegedly by two other men who are yet to stand trial.

In the Auckland High Court today, Justice Jagose said that Piao was contacted by one of the men after the killing and told to help dispose of the body.

They took multiple vehicles from Auckland to the grave site, with Piao carrying the body in the back of a van.

"Your offending is aggravated by its inherent callousness in disposing and concealing Mr Wang's body and in a way that amounted to its cruel desecration by entombing it in concrete at an isolated location," Justice Jagose said.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Piao then contacted Wang's family and told them he had gone overseas, something he claimed to have done out of fear for his own family.

The court was told that Piao voluntarily came forward to police.

Had he not done this Wang's fate may never have been known.

Justice Jagose imposed a significantly reduced sentence as a result, imprisoning him for 14 months.

This is on top of a four-year jail sentence Piao is already serving for drug offending.