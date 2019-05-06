Man jailed for arson following 2019 Nelson fires

A Nelson man will serve jailtime for deliberately lighting two fires just weeks after the major 2019 Pigeon Valley fire broke out.

Benjamin Durrant, 35, has been handed down a three year and four month prison sentence over an arson and attempted arson in February and March last year.

Justice Goddard described Durrant’s offending as “very serious” which had “significant consequences for people and property”.

He said he did not believe there was evidence to establish “any significant degree of premeditation or a significant risk of danger to life”, but that a sentence of imprisonment was “inevitable to hold you to account for what you have done”.