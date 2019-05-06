TODAY |

Man jailed for arson following 2019 Nelson fires

Kaitlin Ruddock, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Nelson man will serve jailtime for deliberately lighting two fires just weeks after the major 2019 Pigeon Valley fire broke out.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

Benjamin Durrant, 35, has been handed down a three year and four month prison sentence over an arson and attempted arson in February and March last year. 

Justice Goddard described Durrant’s offending as “very serious” which had “significant consequences for people and property”.

He said he did not believe there was evidence to establish “any significant degree of premeditation or a significant risk of danger to life”, but that a sentence of imprisonment was “inevitable to hold you to account for what you have done”.

Durrant’s co-accused, 25-year-old Abigail Page, was discharged without conviction for aiding and abetting him to carry out the crimes.

New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
Nelson
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Dr Bloomfield warns of 'long tail' of virus as new case linked to Auckland cluster announced
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
3
Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains NZ's steps to Level 1 - or how we'd go back to lockdown
4
Half-Ironman World Champs in Taupō postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic
5
Waikato town still reeling after becoming one of the biggest Covid-19 clusters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police searched for suspects in unapproved trial of facial recognition tech, Clearview AI
01:25

Support groups 'only as good' as Government funding they receive, says Trust
02:15

John Campbell grills Grant Robertson over Budget doing 'nowhere near enough' for social welfare
05:36

Paul Goldsmith concerned about 'economic disaster' with $140b debt expected from 2020 Budget