Man jailed after breaking own dog’s leg, beating it so badly it had to be put down

A man has been jailed for brutally attacking his own dog when it got out of his yard and attacked nearby livestock.

The SPCA says Serrin Macpherson was sentenced at Wairoa District Court yesterday in relation to the incident in November 2017.

Macpherson allowed his dog, Rocka, to escape his property in Papakura before Rocka and a second dog attacked livestock at a nearby property.

When Macpherson caught Rocka, he attacked him by punching, kicking and slamming him to the ground, breaking his leg.

A witness tried to intervene, but Macpherson continued the attack, the SPCA said.

He then went to his father's house and was advised to take is dog to the vet, but he didn't, according to authorities.

The next day, he went to his father's house again and was once again told to take Rocka to a vet - and again did not.

When SPCA inspectors later visited Macpherson, he lied to them - telling them he had euthanised Rocka and disposed of him.

The inspectors were not fooled, though, and Macpherson eventually admitted that Rocka was lying seriously injured inside his vehicle.

His right hind leg was seriously swollen and the inspectors took him into their care.

An X-ray was performed at a vet clinic and it was found that Rocka's right femur has been smashed. The injury was so severe he had to be put down.

Macpherson was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, he was banned from owning animals for six years and was ordered to pay $1780 in reparation.

The SPCA said they were pleased with the conviction, and issued a warning to all pet owners that anyone who mistreats their animals will be prosecuted.

Rocka after suffering a broken leg at the hands of Serrin Macpherson, and the x-ray of his injury, inset. Source: Supplied
